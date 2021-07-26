UgCS software updated for drone-based lidar missions

SPH Engineering has updated its UgCS software with a lidar toolset for UAVs. The toolset is designed to unlock the full potential of lidar sensors, making remote sensing more effective without human errors. Key features include precision calibration, flight patterns for route planning, anti-shake turns, and constant line spacing and buffer.

The UgCS lidar toolset allows users to optimize time and cost-effectiveness at all stages of data collection and processing. Time is saved on mission planning with flight patterns and turns designed for lidar surveys. During flight, users can acquire high-quality laser data with preset inertial measurement unit (IMU) initialization patterns and anti-shake lidar turns. During post-flight data analysis, the high accuracy of acquired data ensures users can get the desired results with one trip to the field and quality data analysis.

“We have received various requests from lidar producers and end-users to improve the accuracy of laser data collected with a UAV,” said Alexei Yankelevich, head of software development at SPH Engineering. “We have invested in UgCS R&D to focus mainly on automated IMU calibration commands, automatic calculation of required line spacing and overlap, and prevention of sensor shaking. Trial flights over SPH Engineering’s in-house test range have confirmed UgCS lidar toolset capacity to support main lidar market players.”

Common application areas include power-line inspections, road inspections, construction, mining, archaeology and forestry.