Smart GEO Expo 2021 coming in July

Smart GEO Expo 2021 takes place at the Coex Hall C3 and C4 in Seoul, South Korea, July 21-23. An online version will also be available.

The Smart GEO Expo aims to promote spatial information industry development and support overseas expansion of domestic companies.

The Smart GEO Expo has become an annual event since 2008, when separate events such as GIS Korea, Cadastral Innovation Expo and Measurement Day were integrated and expanded, owing to the reorganization of government departments related to spatial information.

The expo includes an exhibition where host, organizers and many other geospatial information-related companies and agencies provide showcases. The event also includes the International Meeting for the Advancement of the Geospatial Information Cooperation for expansion of exchange and information sharing with foreign guests.

Learn more on the expo website.