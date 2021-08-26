Mapitude offers 2021 US ZIP Code business count data

The Maptitude 2021 ZIP Code Business Count data are available now. The update includes the total number of businesses by type (by six-digit North American Industry Classification System or NAIC” codes, formerly known as SIC codes).

For each business type (for instance, full-service restaurants), users can map the number that fall into each employment size category (for instance, full-service restaurants with 1-4 employees, full-service restaurants with 1000+ employees, etc.).

These data are useful for businesses and market research analysts because they allow analysis of market potential, measuring the effectiveness of sales and advertising programs, setting sales quotas, and developing budgets. Government agencies use the data for administration and planning.

The ZIP Code Business Count data are free for Maptitude 2021 users, and is also available as shapefile, KML, KMZ or GeoJSON for a fee.