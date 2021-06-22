Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Javad GNSS launches TRIUMPH-3 receiver

June 22, 2021  - By 0 Comments
Photo: Javad GNSS

Photo: Javad GNSS

Javad GNSS has launched the TRIUMPH-3 receiver for surveyors and geodesists. It is capable of efficient tracking even in difficult conditions. It can track all current signals and is ready for any future satellites.

TRIUMPH-3 is designed to operate as a base together with TRIUMPH-LS and TRIUMPH-LS Plus to efficiently accomplish any geodetic job. Its real-time kinematic (RTK) system communicates via integrated UHF, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth channels, and eliminates the need to subscribe to a real-time network for corrections.

The new powerful and reliable receiver for high-precision navigation systems is based on the Javad GNSS 874-channel chip. It is equipped with an internal 4G/LTE/3G card and secure and accessible microSD and microSIM cards. It also supports “lift & tilt” technology.

The TRIUMPH-3 receiver can operate as a receiver for post-processing, as a continuously operating reference station (CORS) or portable base station for real-time kinematic (RTK) applications, and as a scientific station collecting information for individual studies, such as ionospheric monitoring.

Photo: JAVAD GNSS

Photo: JAVAD GNSS

Features include:

  • UHF 1 W Transceiver
  • 4G/LTE module
  • Wi-Fi 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz (802.11 a, b, g, n, d, e, i)
  • Dual-mode Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE
  • Full-duplex 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX Ethernet port
  • High Speed USB 2.0 Host (480 Mbps)
  • High Speed USB 2.0 Device (480 Mbps)
  • High Capacity microSD Card (microSDHC) up to 128GB Class 1 O;
  • “Lift & Tilt”
  • J-Mobile interface

Learn more at the Javad GNSS website.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in Featured Stories, GIS News, GNSS/GPS, More, Products/Services Showcase, Technology
Tracy Cozzens

About the Author:

Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment