GeoSLAM launches underground mining solutions

Geospatial mapping company GeoSLAM has expanded its mining offerings.

The company also announced an automated processing platform, GeoSLAM Connect, which provides users with the flexibility to process data to their specifications through interactive, customizable script-based workflows.

The new innovations can be used alongside GeoSLAM solutions already available, including GeoSLAM Volumes for stockpile volumetric calculations.

GeoSLAM Production Progress Mapping allows operators to make short-term decisions on newly mined production areas when coupled with the ZEB scanner and its own internal coordinate system. Once the data from each scan has been automatically processed and georeferenced using GeoSLAM Connect, it can be uploaded to compatible third-party software. Operators can overlap collected data and precisely visualize changes over time to compare with project plans.

Convergence Analysis provides mine owners with a rapid and cost-effective way to understand the environment while keeping miners safe by measuring rock support at a safe distance.

A shaft inspection cradle is built for collecting data during inspections and analyzing change. It allows users to understand the erosion of a shaft wall, view blockages and identify hanging points for ore in hard-to-reach shafts.