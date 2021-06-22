1Spatial updates 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway for geospatial workflows

1Spatial is making complex workflows easier to manage with the latest releases of its core products 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway. 1Spatial is a global geospatial software and solutions company.

1Data Gateway 2.4 now has an extended REST API enabling automated submission of data from other applications, while maintaining access control and security of the data supply chain. Submission metadata can be passed back into 1Integrate sessions for downstream processes and analysis. 1Integrate 2.10 can also be configured to “fast-track” certain sessions onto higher priority engines, ensuring important submissions are not left queuing behind other routine jobs.

“Even though 1Data Gateway is primarily a user portal to our rules engine, the addition of the Submission API will allow our customers to integrate the power of 1Data Gateway into automated workflows and access the rich statistical data collected from the submissions,” said Ricardo Cifres, 1Data Gateway product manager.

UK Contract Awarded

Following a competitive tender and in collaboration with Version 1, a global IT services and solutions company, has signed a multiyear contract with the United Kingdom Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to provide a managed service for the Rural Payments Agency’s (RPA) Rural Payments Service and Land Management System (LMS).

The contract will provide a recurring managed service enabling DEFRA and the Rural Payments Agency to deliver its current Basic Payment and Countryside Stewardship Schemes. In addition, the new contract enables 1Spatial and Version 1 to support RPA and DEFRA through Agricultural Transition.

1Spatial has worked with RPA over the past five years to support and develop its Land Management System, an ecosystem of IT components, processes and data, including 1Integrate software. The LMS is RPA’s key control system used as a remote-sensing monitoring tool and to master the land registration data used for subsidy-scheme validation and agricultural policy implementation.