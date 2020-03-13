Wingtra adds enhanced data capability with Trimble Business Center

March 13, 2020  - By 0 Comments
Photo: Wingtra

With Wingtra’s latest software release, surveyors and geospatial professionals can now directly import WingtraOne drone data into the Trimble Business Center (TBC).

According to Wingtra, the new integration seamlessly combines WingtraOne high-accuracy drone data within TBC, optimizing drone mapping workflows for survey and construction projects within a single software platform.

The integration allows users to drag and drop data into the software suite. Automated point cloud tools, such as classification and feature extraction, can then be used to quickly generate surface models, topographic plans and as-built deliverables.

“It’s a solid step forward to enable our data to work smoothly with Trimble Business Center,” said Francois Gervaix, Wingtra’s geospatial expert. “TBC is a reference software in the industry, because of its success as a data hub for construction and geospatial workflows. Optimizing the workflow lets TBC users smoothly integrate data from the fastest drone data capture platform on the market — WingtraOne.”

This latest Wingtra software release that introduced JobXML (TBC file format) compatibility also brought various other product updates. Namely, high-altitude flight capabilities, longer flight times and more intuitive battery level readings in-flight, Wingtra added.

