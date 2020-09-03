URISA to host GIS-Pro 2020 virtually

The Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) will be hosting GIS-Pro 2020, the association’s 58th Annual Conference, Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in a virtual format. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Baltimore, but URISA chose to hold it virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the serious COVID-19 health and physical distancing concerns, hosting an in-person conference this year and putting members, presenters, and staff at risk was a non-starter,” the organization said.

Keynote speakers for the event include Martin O’Malley, the former governor of Maryland; Chris Vaughan, geographic information officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and Juliana Blackwell, director of the National Geodetic Survey.

According to URISA, the program also will highlight a number of relevant topics, including public health, community resilience, equality and social justice, GIS leadership and ethics.

Here’s an overview of the program:

Wednesday, Sept. 23

• Best Practices for GIS Project Planning and Management

• NG911 & the GIS Workflow

• GIS in Emergency Management

• Microsoft Project Software Tutorial

Thursday, Sept. 24

• Experimental Learning Techniques to be More Effective

• Introduction to GIS for Equity and Social Justice

• Navigating a Virtual Landscape for your GIS Career

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• Building Community Using Geospatial Tools

• Unpacking the NENA NG911 GIS Data Model

• Changes Afoot After 2022: State Plane and the Death of the U.S. Survey Foot

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• Preparing for GISP Certification

• Coordinate Systems and Projections

Sessions also will be available on demand for GIS-Pro 2020 registrants after the conference, URISA said. Register for the event here.