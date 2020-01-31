URISA seeks nominees for GIS Hall of Fame

URISA’s GIS Hall of Fame honors persons and organizations that have made significant and original contributions to the development and application of GIS concepts, tools or resources, or to the GIS profession.

URISA is inviting nominations for 2020 inductees.

Anyone may nominate a person or organization for induction to URISA’s GIS Hall of Fame. To make a nomination, submit a written statement to URISA describing:

The nominee’s achievements, emphasizing significant and original contributions to the development or application of GIS concepts, tools, or resources, or to the GIS profession; and The significance of the nominee’s contributions, in terms of their enduring impact on the GIS field or profession, and their social benefit.

Hall of Fame laureates are expected to exemplify vision, leadership, perseverance, community-mindedness, professional involvement, and ethical behavior.

Nominations are due on or before May 11. The 2020 URISA GIS Hall of Fame celebration will take place during GIS-Pro 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Visit the URISA website for details about the nominations criteria and process, and to review the path-breaking accomplishments of previous inductees.

URISA events:

CalGIS 2020 – February 9-11, 2020 –Long Beach, California

2020 GIS/Valuation Technologies Conference–March 23-26, 2020 –Louisville, Kentucky

URISA GIS Leadership Academy—June 8-12, 2020—Minneapolis, Minnesota

URISA GIS Leadership Academy—August 17-21, 2020—Portland, Oregon

GIS-Pro 2020 –September 27-October 1, 2020–Baltimore, Maryland

URISA GIS Leadership Academy—November 9-13, 2020—St. Petersburg, Florida