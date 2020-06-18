URISA accepting applications for Vanguard Cabinet

The Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (URISA) is now accepting applications for its Vanguard Cabinet.

The Vanguard Cabinet is an advisory board made up of passionate, young geospatial professionals who strive to engage young practitioners, increase their numbers in the organization and better understand the concerns facing these future leaders of the geospatial community. The board consists of members that are 35 years of age or younger.

The cabinet’s mission is to collaborate with URISA’s board of directors and URISA committees in creating and promoting programs and policies that will benefit young professionals, as well as enhance overall innovation, collaboration, networking and professional development opportunities.

Cabinet members are selected through an application process, with a review by the URISA Leadership Development Committee. Those who apply must submit a letter of reference from a colleague, supervisor, mentor or instructor; a resumé; and a completed online application form.

The application process will close on July 20.