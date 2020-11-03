Urban surveyors adopt MGISS mapping technology

Mobile GIS Services (MGISS) has equipped a team of urban surveyors with new satellite positioning systems to accurately map assets and features such as signage, lighting and landscape features. The technology supplied by MGISS included Leica smart antennas coupled with data management and mapping software.

For this project, MGISS worked with Occam’s Razor Consulting Limited (ORCL), a specialist in data capture for landowners, to achieve centimeter accurate asset mapping for open spaces and park management. ORCL works for local authorities and housing associations and due to the blocking effects of tall buildings and trees, its existing equipment was not capable of achieving the required levels of accuracy, MGISS said.

According to MGISS, ORCL had previously been using the Leica GG03 antennas with Leica rugged tablet computer computers. MGISS then recommended ORCL use the GG04 plus Leica smart antenna. ORCL is now operating its new smart antenna with a Leica controller running Zeno Field (an OEM version of ArcPad 10) software.

According to MGISS, in addition to the ArcPad GIS functionality, Zeno Field provides GNSS raw data logging, easy handling of GNSS configurations, feature accuracy management and an automated workflow between the field and office. ORCL also uses Laser Technology TruPulse rangefinders and Leica Smartnet for its RTK service, all specified and supplied by MGISS. Working with MGISS ORCL will monitor its current workflows as the software develops to support LTI laser rangefinders and will continue to explore new applications, MGISS said.

“We were interested in very high performance equipment capable of achieving centimeter accuracy in difficult urban canyon conditions and under dense tree canopies,” said David Brown, managing director of Occam’s Razor Consulting. “The new MGISS solution has slotted straight into our existing workflows without any issues at all and is a clear improvement on our previous system. The devices track the newer Galileo constellation, as well as the more established American and Russian satellites, reaching centimeter accuracy quickly and holding the signal well overcoming the challenges of tall buildings and trees.”