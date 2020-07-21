Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


UP42 partners with Vultus for precision ag solutions

July 21, 2020  - By 0 Comments
Photo: UP42

UP42 has partnered with Vultus, which specializes in precision farming technologies.

According to UP42, its customers can now use Vultus Fertilization Zoning Maps algorithms to fine-tune crop management — with more agricultural technologies coming soon.

Founded in 2016 in Lund, Sweden, Vultus AB provides a geospatial infrastructure for precision farming. Vultus analyzes Earth observation satellite data with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to give farmers insights into the health of crops within small sections of their fields, enabling them to apply fertilizers variably across the field.

“Growers reduce nitrogen-based fertilizer use by up to one third while increasing yield by three to five percent with the Vultus technology,” said Robert Schmitt, Vultus CEO. “This results in lower operating costs and significantly less environmental harm.”

Fertilization Zoning Maps — the first in a series of proprietary algorithms Vultus brings to UP42 as a partner — shows farmers which parts of their fields need more or less fertilizer. Fertilization Zoning Maps divide fields into five zones that are classified according to the variable fertilization rate the soil requires, Vultus said.

By partnering with Vultus, UP42 also brings precision farming technologies to the users of its geospatial developer platform and marketplace for Earth observation data and analytics. With the addition of Vultus technologies, UP42 customers can now pick and choose combinations of data and processing algorithms for their area of interest and retrieve results on a single scalable platform.

“We’re very happy to announce a new partnership with Vultus, an emerging leader in the agritech industry,” said Sean Wiid, UP42 CEO. “Our partnership is a key step towards providing UP42 users with a simplified way of building precision agriculture solutions. We look forward to launching new capabilities and supporting the agritech industry together.”

