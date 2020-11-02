UP42 partners with Intermap for high-resolution elevation data

The NEXTMap Elevation Data Suite from Intermap Technologies is now offered on the UP42 developer platform for Earth observation data and analytics. UP42 gives users direct access to extensive Earth observation datasets and advanced processing algorithms, and Intermap Technologies, based in Englewood, Colorado, is a provider of geospatial datasets, solutions and software.

The NEXTMap 3D elevation products are available as digital surface models and digital terrain models at one-, five- and 10-meter resolution. According to Intermap, NEXTMap One offers 1-meter spatial resolution, 1-meter vertical and 3.5-meter horizontal accuracy; NEXTMap 5 offers 5-meter resolution, 1.6-meter vertical and 3.5-meter horizontal accuracy; and NEXTMap 10 offers 10-meter resolution, 8.4-meter vertical and 17.5-meter horizontal accuracy.

“We are excited to add NEXTMap elevation models to the UP42 platform. Our customers need this data for a range of use cases, including monitoring of vital infrastructure projects such as pipelines, powerlines and railway corridors,” said Sean Wiid, CEO of UP42. “High-quality 3D data is critical in every phase of infrastructure management from construction planning to ongoing monitoring of vegetation encroachment.”

The addition of NEXTMap datasets to the UP42 marketplace enables users to build even more powerful geospatial solutions in the areas of infrastructure management, construction planning, geologic mapping, land cover classification, forestry, resource conservation and contour generation, UP42 said.

“Our goal at UP42 is to create a single platform where our users have access to all the geospatial data, analytics and processing infrastructure they need to build solutions that solve critical real world problems,” said Wiid. “Intermap’s NEXTMap elevation models dramatically expand our core data offering and, as a result, expand the range of use cases we can help our customers address.”

The NEXTMap datasets join a variety of Earth observation information already on the UP42 marketplace, including Pleiades 1A/B, SPOT 6/7, Landsat-8, TerraSar-X, Sentinel-2 and MODIS satellite imagery, Getmapping U.K. aerial data, exactEarth AIS data, and Meteomatics weather and ocean data.