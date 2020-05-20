Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Touch GIS app introduces digital clinometer tool for geologists

May 20, 2020  - By 0 Comments
The new digital clinometer and attitude attribute type available in Touch GIS. (Image: TouchGIS)

The new digital clinometer and attitude attribute type available in Touch GIS. (Image: TouchGIS)

Touch GIS has introduced a digital clinometer tool to assist field geologists in recording strike and dip readings.

Version 1.3 of the app also features a new “attitude” attribute type, which makes it easy to record and display these readings on the map.

“We’ve been testing these new features with a number of field geologists, and we’re excited to finally be launching it broadly,” said Joe Wilson, head of products at Touch GIS. “While Touch GIS is valuable for a wide variety of field data collection, we’ve found that it’s especially popular with geologists.”

As more and more field work is being done on mobile devices, it’s important to integrate them onto a single platform for collecting and sharing field data. Touch GIS has a mission to provide the most robust data collection featureset for mobile field mapping.

Touch GIS also features powerful file support for industry-standard types, offline mapping capabilities, and accurate drawing tools for points, lines and polygons.

Touch GIS has a free tier that allows users to explore a majority of its features. Premium subscribers can cache maps for offline use and export collected data.

The app is available free for download on the Apple Store.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Featured Stories, GIS News, GIS Software, Mobile Devices, Technology
Tracy Cozzens

About the Author:

Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment