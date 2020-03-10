TerraGo releases Publisher for Raster application

TerraGo unveiled Publisher for Raster, an application for publishing geospatial raster maps and imagery as GeoPDF documents for use with TerraGo Toolbar.

According to TerraGo, information otherwise locked away in arcane geospatial raster formats can be made available to a much wider audience as GeoPDF documents that can be measured, analyzed and annotated with TerraGo Toolbar.

The new release, version 7.1.0, features an improved output naming scheme when processing CADRG and other RPF formats with multiple images. It also reports the same application version number for the online help, processing data using the command prompt, using version, user interface and the installer. Finally, it now pulls the WKT from the GCP tag when the WKT is not listed in the standard

tag.

Version 7.0.4 adds support for Windows Server 2016 and Server 2019. It also addresses installation and license activation issues seen on some systems, TerraGo said.