TerraGo releases Publisher for Raster application

March 10, 2020

Logo: TerraGo

TerraGo unveiled Publisher for Raster, an application for publishing geospatial raster maps and imagery as GeoPDF documents for use with TerraGo Toolbar.

According to TerraGo, information otherwise locked away in arcane geospatial raster formats can be made available to a much wider audience as GeoPDF documents that can be measured, analyzed and annotated with TerraGo Toolbar.

The new release, version 7.1.0, features an improved output naming scheme when processing CADRG and other RPF formats with multiple images. It also reports the same application version number for the online help, processing data using the command prompt, using version, user interface and the installer. Finally, it now pulls the WKT from the GCP tag when the WKT is not listed in the standard
tag.

Version 7.0.4 adds support for Windows Server 2016 and Server 2019. It also addresses installation and license activation issues seen on some systems, TerraGo said.

Allison Barwacz

About the Author:

Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM’s GPS World, Pit & Quarry, Portable Plants and LP Gas magazines. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform. She can be reached at abarwacz@northcoastmedia.net.

