TerraGo Publisher for ArcGIS desktop and Server 7.7.0 now available

March 19, 2020

TerraGo Publisher for ArcGIS Desktop and Server 7.7.0 is now available, according to the company. It supports ArcGIS versions 10.4 to 10.7.1.

TerraGo Publisher for ArcGIS is an extension to Esri ArcGIS that allows users to produce and consume GeoPDF documents with ArcMap. TerraGo Publisher for ArcGIS gives you unmatched capabilities for configuring and optimizing the PDF documents you create with ArcGIS, TerraGo said. In addition, the GeoPDF documents made with TerraGo Publisher for ArcGIS can be used with the TerraGo Toolbar. They also can be extended to Adobe Acrobat Reader to provide a host of GIS-lite capabilities. These capabilities include an Identify Tool, simultaneous display of multiple geographic coordinates, measurement and geospatial markup.

Other release updates include support for ArcMAP 10.7.1, the addition of Publisher for Server Toolbox and expansive naming capabilities.

Version 7.7.0 also includes a page insert feature, as well as support for Network Common Data Form data formats. It adds Python tools for creating and working with TerraGo GeoPDFs and now handles non-Roman characters in GeoPackage table names rather than replacing the characters with underscores.

