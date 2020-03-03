SimActive speeds stockpile measurement with drones

SimActive Inc., a developer of photogrammetry software, announces an enhanced workflow in Correlator3D to accelerate stockpile measurement. The new capability allows users to automatically assess multiple volumes within the same project and output comprehensive reports.

If the same area is regularly flown, the new workflow also allows easy comparison of volumetric values to assess differences in time. In addition, change detection can be performed to precisely quantity variations in topography.

“Facilitating volume calculation reduces the associated costs for our clients,” said Louis Simard, CTO at SimActive. “Our new workflow is thus a definite advantage for users in multiple industries, including mining, forestry and construction.”