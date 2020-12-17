SimActive integrates software in lidar solution for drones

SimActive Inc., a developer of photogrammetry software, has integrated its Correlator3D product into lidar systems for drones developed by Lidar USA.

Possible configurations include two side-by-side cameras that allow matching the footprint of the lidar sensor, a particularly useful setup for corridor mapping.

SimActive’s Correlator3D software is used for automatically registering the imagery with the lidar data. Once a perfect alignment has been achieved, the point clouds are colorized using the photos.

“The ability to directly use lidar as control for adjusting image positions really is a unique feature,” said Jeff Fagerman, CEO at Lidar USA. “Correlator3D allows our clients to quickly combine lidar with data from multi-camera systems and produce high-quality outputs.”

Correlator3D software is a patented end-to-end photogrammetry solution for the generation of high-quality geospatial data from satellite and aerial imagery, including drones. Correlator3D performs aerial triangulation and produces dense digital surface models, digital terrain models, point clouds, orthomosaics, 3D models and vectorized 3D features.

Powered by GPU technology and multi-core CPUs, Correlator3D’s processing speed supports rapid production of large datasets.

Lidar USA, also known as Fagerman Technologies, is a family owned business just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. Lidar USA specializes in laser scanning, photogrammetry, instrumentation and all things geomatics.