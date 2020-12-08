Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


RedTail Lidar Systems demos mapping capability

December 8, 2020  - By 0 Comments

RedTail Lidar Systems partnered with an engineering firm to demonstrate the RTL-400 lidar system’s high-resolution, high-accuracy mapping capability.

Cross-section of lidar point cloud (Image: RedTail Lidar Systems)

According to the company, its lidar imagery was used to generate as-built conditions of a steep ravine to aid in long-term monitoring of the slopes under which a natural gas pipeline was buried.

A narrow road traversing the top of the ravine through which the pipeline was installed was of concern since the instability could be dangerous. Loss of vegetation along the buried pipeline’s path also makes the area especially susceptible to slides after heavy rainfall.

Top view of lidar point cloud (Image: RedTail Lidar Systems)

The RTL-400’s high-resolution point cloud data of the 13-acre ravine area was captured in 10 minutes, RedTail Lidar Systems said. The as-built digital elevation model (DEM) created from the lidar point cloud can be compared to future DEMs to determine if any changes have occurred in the slope’s topology, which would serve to identify hazards and provide input for slip mitigation.

RedTail Lidar Systems is a division of 4D Tech Solutions, a company focused on providing innovative technology-based solutions to address government and commercial customer needs.

