Quantum Spatial awarded $40M contract for NOAA survey

Quantum Spatial has been selected as a prime consultant for a five-year, $40 million shoreline mapping support services contract contributing to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Geodetic Survey.

The contract is expected to include data acquisition, data processing, quality control and data analytics. Quantum Spatial has bee providing topobathymetric lidar services to NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey Remote Sensing Division since 2013, the company said.

“This is the fourth consecutive contract awarded by NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey to Quantum Spatial covering more than 20 years in support of its mission,” said Kurt Allen, vice president for federal programs at Quantum Spatial. “A joint dedication by NOAA and Quantum Spatial for research and development and applying significant advancements in technology has allowed numerous stakeholders to utilize the near-shore bathymetric foundational data generated by the program.”

Quantum Spatial, an NV5 Global company, is a full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America.