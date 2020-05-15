Pointfuse and Leica Geosystems enter development agreement

Pointfuse and Leica Geosystems, a Hexagon company, have established a global cooperation and entered into a development agreement. According to the companies, the agreement aims to streamline the use of reality capture in established digital construction, space management and visualization workflows.

This strategic cooperation demonstrates the shared focus of Pointfuse and Leica Geosystems to democratize technology and create intuitive and accessible reality capture tools that bring advanced project efficiencies to their users, the companies added.

To launch the new cooperation, Pointfuse developed a new version of its Pointfuse software, powered by Jetstream, that provides Leica Geosystems users with a Scan-2-BIM workflow within the Leica Jetstream ecosystem. Pointfuse is configured with tailored profiles specifically for Leica Geosystems 3D laser scanners, including the Leica Geosystems LGS file format. The adoption of the LGS file format enables Pointfuse to extract data contained within the LGS file to assist in the classification of building information and substantially automate the workflow process. This centralized solution ensures a simple Scan-2-BIM workflow for space and facilities management as a companion solution to the new Leica BLK2GO handheld imaging laser scanner, the companies said.

“With functionality and developments implemented specifically for Leica Geosystems users, Pointfuse, powered by Jetstream, harnesses the unique benefits of the Jetstream ecosystem with the power of Pointfuse to deliver a seamless capture-consume-collaborate workflow,” said Steve Salmon, general manager at Pointfuse. “This integrated solution overcomes many of the barriers associated with laser scanning and photogrammetry, through providing an optimised storage solution, instant data loading and production of intelligent outputs. This platform enables Leica Geosystems users to exploit the intelligence captured in the point cloud, easily share outputs, and produce deliverables that drive the advancement of workflows in the digital age.”