Phase One Industrial signs aerial imaging agreement with AI-Survey

Phase One Industrial, a provider of medium-format metric cameras and imaging solutions for aerial applications, has signed an agreement with AI-Survey GmbH, a developer of UAS survey packages, services and tailor-made solutions.

Together, the companies’ high-end products are opening up opportunities in drone-based high-accuracy mapping and inspection markets, the companies said.

Under this agreement, AI-Survey will support Phase One Industrial’s iXM range of cameras in the UAV market for high-accuracy mapping and inspection. AI-Survey offers fast and efficient, simple and reliable UAS solutions tailored for geodesists with millimetre imaging results.

“Our cameras exemplify AI-Survey’s mission to optimize, increase efficiency and inspire UAV mapping and inspection missions,”said Dov Kalinski, CEO, Phase One Industrial. “As an industry leader, we are confident that they will help our strategic efforts to evolve the industry through innovative solutions using Phase One Industrial technology.”

“We have developed long-term relationships and collaborations with many global technology partners, like Phase One Industrial,” said Carsten Rudolph, managing director, AI-Survey explains. “As an independent solutions provider, with such a large international network at our disposal, we are free to offer the best possible solutions to meet our customer needs and achieve their required accuracies. With Phase One iXM cameras, we now have the best global sensor for UAV mapping available, we believe.”