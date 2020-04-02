Open Geospatial Consortium publishes Testbed-15 results

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) published the outcomes of its biggest research and development initiative of 2019, Testbed-15. Key outcomes, including engineering reports, presentations and videos, are available on the Testbed-15 website.

According to OGC, Testbed-15 research was conducted across several fields, including Earth observation data models, applications, catalogues and process delivery; data security in geospatial environments using encrypted containers; federated cloud environments incorporating OGC Open Web Services; secure delta updates to geospatial data in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited situations; an open portrayal framework and APIs for sharing portrayals of geospatial content; and machine learning models and outputs integrating with OGC Open Web Services.

OGC Testbeds, an annual activity of OGC’s Innovation Program, are multi-vendor, collaborative efforts where participants follow a rapid prototyping approach to design, develop and test solutions to sponsors’ location-related problems. OGC Testbed results, documented in engineering reports, are provided to OGC’s Standards Program, where they are reviewed, revised, and potentially advanced as new international open standards.

Alongside the sixteen engineering reports, Testbed-15 resulted in advancements to the suite of draft OGC APIs, including APIs related to styles, maps, tiles, records and the OGC API-Common building block, OGC said.

OGC Testbed-15 was sponsored by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, the European Space Agency, Natural Resources Canada, the U.S. Geological Survey and NASA.

The Open Geospatial Consortium is an international consortium of more than 530 businesses, government agencies, research organizations and universities driven to make geospatial information and services findable, accessible, nteroperable and reusable.