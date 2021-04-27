NavVis IVION Core reality-capture platform adds value to buildings, assets

NavVis has launched NavVis IVION Core, a reality capture platform for management of 3D scans with intuitive tools for creation, collaboration and publication. Previously known as NavVis IndoorViewer, NavVis IVION Core makes mobile mapping workflows more efficient, speeds up model creation and delivery, and adds value to data, the company said.

“NavVis IVION Core represents the future of reality capture software,” said Lisa Cali, head of Product Web and Cloud at NavVis. “We want to offer our users a next-generation platform that not only transforms their mobile mapping workflows but also extends them so that they can do more with their spatial data.”

With all the existing features of NavVis IndoorViewer, such as point cloud downloads and virtual measurements, NavVis IVION Core offers a refreshed look and new features and improvements.

Enhancements are expressly designed to support laser scanning service providers, surveyors and AEC companies. These include multi-site functionality, updated user management, and site coordinate systems for survey-grade geo-registration of data.

Multiple sites, one space. The multi-site functionality means users are able to host multiple sites, including several buildings, in one instance. The new home screen displays a map view with markers showing the location of each site. It’s easy to navigate and provides the user with a clear overview of each site or project across the globe, with quick switching between sites from the central dashboard. Each site has a unique website address and user permissions, providing complete control over site usage.

Updated user management system. This improvement gives users more clarity and control over their projects. Admins can grant specific access and permissions for each site and get an overview of the permissions of each user. From an editor to a visitor, accessibility and permissions can now be set easily and viewed clearly from one instance.

Site coordinate system. Users can now enter the latitude and longitude or a custom spatial reference system, allowing for survey-grade geo-registration of data. Selecting a site coordinate system also ensures that data is aligned to the exact location of a site, making it easier and faster to upload and download data.