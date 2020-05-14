More than 1,500 jurisdictions using GeoComm GIS Data Hub

GeoComm’s GIS Dat a Hub is being used by more than 1,500 jurisdictions across the country as a part of their public safety GIS data management processes. The GeoComm Data Hub allows users to measure progress toward development and maintaining public safety grade GIS.

According to the company, the system quickly validates GIS data and related data against industry standards, as well as provides GIS data insights through quality control and reporting processes. The system allows GIS data organizers to work in their native data schemas and, upon submission, transform disparate GIS datasets into a common schema.

In addition, it aggregates multiple GIS datasets into a seamless coverage area, prepares map packages for provisioning to 911 applications, and leverages and extends the current Esri GIS data environment.

“GIS Data Hub is an integral part of our monthly processes,” said Vanessa Feagins, GIS supervisor, Denco Area 911 District. “It creates a central location for cities (with GIS departments) in our district to submit their GIS data which is then returned to our office as a single dataset. GIS Data Hub helps our office and our partner agencies identify possible errors in our datasets, which helps our district prepare for next generation 911 deployment. This would have been a difficult task without GIS Data Hub.”

Founded in 1995, GeoComm provides county governments with turnkey emergency 911 development services.