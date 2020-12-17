Latest OxTS tool combines inertial and lidar point-cloud data

OxTS is offering its new OxTS Georeferencer, a powerful lidar georeferencing software tool. OxTS Georeferencer combines OxTS inertial navigation data with raw lidar data to give surveyors the ability to create georeferenced point clouds along with tools to calibrate their setup and analyze the accuracy of their surveys.

Users can now combine data from their OxTS inertial navigation system (INS) with a much broader range of lidar sensors. The OxTS Georeferencer works with pointclouds from Hesai, Ouster and Velodyne lidar sensors. New sensors brought to market can be quickly and easily added to OxTS Georeferencer.

This release ensures that surveyors can easily and confidently use OxTS Inertial Navigation Systems and OxTS Georeferencer, to produce georeferenced point clouds irrespective of the LiDAR scanner they prefer to use.

The OxTS Georeferencer gives surveyors flexibility in terms of the hardware they may use to survey their environment.

Users can combine OxTS INS data with data from the following models:

Velodyne. VLP-16 Puck, Puck LITE (beta), VLP-32C (beta) and Alpha Prime VLS128 (beta). The Velodyne VLP-32C sensor is single-return mode only.

VLP-16 Puck, Puck LITE (beta), VLP-32C (beta) and Alpha Prime VLS128 (beta). The Velodyne VLP-32C sensor is single-return mode only. Hesai. Pandar40P

Pandar40P Ouster. All Ouster Gen2 lidar, The OS1 and OS2 lidar with 32, 64 and 128 lasers (all Ouster integrations, other than the OS1-64 in uniform laser distribution, are in beta.)

Features of this release include:

Improved calibration. Take advantage of a broader range of set-ups without extensive planning and set-up costs. A data-driven calibration technique helps to get the best results from your set-up. It eliminates blurring and double-vision, especially at longer distances. The new version now can calibrate angles AND linear displacements. Please note that LIP calibration is in beta.

Take advantage of a broader range of set-ups without extensive planning and set-up costs. A data-driven calibration technique helps to get the best results from your set-up. It eliminates blurring and double-vision, especially at longer distances. The new version now can calibrate angles AND linear displacements. Please note that LIP calibration is in beta. Error estimation. Gain more control over your point-cloud. The new pointcloud error estimation uses a sophisticated formula together with OxTS navigation data diagnostics. These are then used to estimate the centimetre uncertainty in point positions. Users can then choose a maximum uncertainty to be included or remove inaccurate points.

Gain more control over your point-cloud. The new pointcloud error estimation uses a sophisticated formula together with OxTS navigation data diagnostics. These are then used to estimate the centimetre uncertainty in point positions. Users can then choose a maximum uncertainty to be included or remove inaccurate points. Dual return. Provide customers with enhanced point-cloud images. The new version of OxTS Georeferencer includes dual return capability for nearly all supported models. Where available, this will give point clouds much higher definition. Users can then present enhanced point-cloud images to customers and internal stakeholders as well as service specific applications.

Provide customers with enhanced point-cloud images. The new version of OxTS Georeferencer includes dual return capability for nearly all supported models. Where available, this will give point clouds much higher definition. Users can then present enhanced point-cloud images to customers and internal stakeholders as well as service specific applications. Easily integration of new lidar families. This latest version of OxTS Georeferencer supports the future proofing of other new LiDAR sensors. It allows users to quickly and simply add new LiDAR families to the framework. If there are any LiDAR sensors NOT currently integrated that you want to see, contact OxTS and they will consider them.

For more information on OxTS Georeferencer or to arrange a demonstration, contact OxTS – OxTS Georeferencer.

Also, OxTS is hosting a webinar at 15:00 hrs (GMT) on Wednesday, Dec. 9, on “What’s New in OxTS Georeferencer.”