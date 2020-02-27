Korec, NCTech launch KlearView360° visual asset inspection system

Check out the KlearView360° system collecting inspection information. (Photo: NCTech)

Korec and NCTech launched KlearView360°, a streamlined, hosted system designed for the identification of assets, defects or changes within images collected by vehicle or backpack.

According to the companies, KlearView360° makes vehicle-mounted asset inspection accessible to local authorities and many others. KlearView360° combines NCTech’s iSTAR Pulsar+ high resolution camera with Korec’s K-Portal cloud-based hosting solution for live progress monitoring.

KlearView360°, which is accessible through a standard web browser, enables work management instructions to be communicated to mobile workers for issue resolution via Korec’s K-Mobile data capture software.

“Historically these types of solutions have been very expensive, but the KlearView360° integration with the iSTAR Pulsar+ means that we can put vehicle mounted inspection into the hands of local authorities, highways engineers and consultants, utilities and many more in an affordable and effective way,” said Richard Gauchwin, business area manager at Korec.

KlearView360° also offers a cost-effective and simple way to add the iSTAR Pulsar’s high resolution 360-degree imagery to existing GIS datasets hosted within ArcGIS or QGIS via K-Portal’s dynamic link, and provides rapid video playback to review driven routes, the companies added.

