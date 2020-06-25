Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Javad GNSS discusses jamming and spoofing technology at Intergeo 2019

June 25, 2020  - By 0 Comments

At Intergeo 2019, Javad GNSS President and CEO Javad Ashjaee shares how to identify and block spoofers using Javad GNSS technology.

Allison Barwacz

About the Author:

Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM’s GPS World, Pit & Quarry, Portable Plants and LP Gas magazines. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform. She can be reached at abarwacz@northcoastmedia.net.

