Javad GNSS discusses jamming and spoofing technology at Intergeo 2019

Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM’s GPS World, Pit & Quarry, Portable Plants and LP Gas magazines. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform. She can be reached at abarwacz@northcoastmedia.net.
