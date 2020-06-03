Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ION launches online job board for PNT community

June 3, 2020  - By 0 Comments

Logo: ION

The Institute of Navigation (ION) has launched an online job board for the PNT community.

Through the ION Online Job Board, ION corporate members can post job listings for free. For a limited time, non-ION corporate members can also post job listings for free. The job postings will expire automatically after 14, 30 or 60 days, depending on which expiration date the job poster chooses.

“To meet the burgeoning demand for a targeted talent pool specific to the PNT community, the new ION Online Job Board will help connect qualified job seekers with exciting and diverse employment opportunities for this niche audience, and in turn will help our corporate members continue to build talented teams to better ensure the success of their business,” said Lisa Beaty, executive director at ION.

The The Institute of Navigation is a not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the PNT industry.

