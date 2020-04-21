How is COVID-19 affecting you? Take part in our survey

GPS World is conducting a short survey to shed light on the impact of COVID-19 on the GNSS/PNT industry.

The short survey covers topics such as

changes in daily work habits

communication methods with staff, technology partners and clients

how each core sector is responding to the coronavirus pandemic

how we are all trying to remain productive despite social-distancing directives.

GPS World is committed to providing the most up-to-date coronavirus resources for the GNSS/PNT industry. We value your thoughts and opinions and would love to include your thoughts on the subject through our survey.

Results of the survey will be shared in the June issue of GPS World magazine.

￼With impacts related to the coronavirus developing on a daily basis, GPS World may reach out again in the near future to hear how you’re doing. As always, thank you for your continued support.

Take the short survey here.