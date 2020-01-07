Hexagon platform provides digital representation of the real world

Share this: Twitter

Hexagon AB has introduced HxDR, a new cloud-based, digital reality visualisation platform, at CES 2020.

HxDR creates accurate digital representations of the real world through the seamless combination of reality capture data from airborne, ground and mobile sensors. Users can then leverage the complete, accurate and precise replicas to visualise and share their 3D design projects and models within a real-world context.

CES 2020, the massive annual consumer electronics show, is taking place Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas. HxDR will be demonstrated at CES 2020, in Hexagon’s pavilion CP-15.

Airborne imagery and laser scans, indoor and outdoor terrestrial scan data and mobile mapping data can be seamlessly combined using HxDR. Users can drag and drop their reality capture files into HxDR and the automated meshing function does the rest. Or, they can license real-world replicas from Hexagon’s 3.6-petabyte collection of towns, cities and landscapes.

HxDR is specifically designed to help a myriad of professionals make more informed decisions. For instance, architects can share 3D building designs with project stakeholders within accurate digital replicas of real-world locations.

Media and entertainment professionals can remotely scout production locations as well as leverage HxDR to streamline production workflows. City officials can leverage HxDR in their smart city platforms for urban planning and development.

“HxDR enables customers to create their own Smart Digital Realities, addressing the growing need for simple-to-create yet highly sophisticated and accurate visualizations of reality capture data that boost project efficiencies and cost savings,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén.

“We’re uniquely positioned to deliver this innovative platform due to the vast library of data captured from our world-leading sensor and visualisation services portfolio — a portfolio we continually enhance through R&D and strategic acquisitions such as Technodigit, Luciad, MyVR, and the newly-acquired Melown Technologies,” Rollén siad. “Moving forward, we anticipate HxDR will play a critical role in the formation of smart city and smart nation platforms that will increasingly reflect the needs of citizens today and in the future.”