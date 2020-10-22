Hexagon Geospatial updates platform for location intelligence

Luciad 2020.1 features dynamic panoramic imagery capabilities and immersive 3D imagery

Hexagon’s Geospatial division has launched Luciad 2020.1, a significant update to its platform for building advanced location intelligence and real-time, situational awareness applications.

Luciad 2020.1 delivers immersive 3D experiences with 360-degree panoramic imagery support that can be combined with other 3D data layers for geospatial applications. The latest release also features additional styling for 3D meshes and 3D data integration capabilities.

Visualization and Analysis

Hexagon’s Luciad portfolio allows developers to create powerful, high-performance applications that leverage data from any source for visualization and analysis in 2D and 3D. Combining static, dynamic and real-time data, including moving tracks, Luciad-powered applications support defense, aviation, infrastructure and other critical sectors.

For the 2020.1 release of LuciadRIA, which is used for building browser-based solutions, Hexagon has added 360-degree panoramic imagery capabilities that can be combined with other 3D data layers to provide complete imagery coverage and detailed information about a location. Panoramic imagery puts users in control of what they want to look at within an image. The panoramic 3D experience is powered by a new streaming imagery data service in LuciadFusion, Hexagon’s OGC-compliant server solution.

“With the addition of panoramic imagery capabilities and other 3D data enhancements, Luciad 2020.1 puts local governments, transportation departments, utility companies and others in control of what they can observe and analyze within a particular scene,” said Mladen Stojic, president of Hexagon’s Geospatial division. “With these capabilities, organizations can remotely monitor their assets and infrastructure, significantly reduce manual inspection processes and fully leverage location intelligence across the enterprise.”

More New Features

The release contains other new features and improvements requested by customers, including:

military grid coordinate transformations

non-georeferenced WebGL-based views

improved imagery sampling

additional format support and upgrades.

For defense customers, the Luciad 2020.1 release consolidates its military symbology support across all Luciad platforms and programming languages.