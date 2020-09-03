GSA and CLGE accepting submissions for Geomatics on the Move 2020 competition

The European GNSS Agency (GSA), in collaboration with the Council of European Geodetic Surveyors (CLGE), has launched the Geomatics on the Move 2020 competition. The event aims to foster the use of European Union (EU) satellite programs Galileo, EGNOS and Copernicus among students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and small and mid-sized businesses to create innovative geomatics applications and solutions across all over Europe.

Building and expanding on the CLGE Student Contest, which has been held for the past nine years, the new Geomatics on the Move Prize Contest targets applications that integrate the use of additional technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, as well as supplementary remote sensing data sources like drones, GSA said. Solutions animated through mobile phone applications or other easy-to-use platforms are also accepted.

“This is the ninth year of partnership between the Council of European Geodetic Surveyors and the GSA; over the years we have seen some exciting and innovative solutions emerge that leverage the EU Space Programme to deliver practical solutions for the mapping and surveying community,” said GSA Acting Executive Director Pascal Claudel. “This year, as we recover from this global setback, I look forward to seeing even more novel ideas — from all over the European Union — able to respond to current and future challenges.”

The competition will be organized in two stages. The first phase is an open call for ideas, during which applicants submit posters describing their ideas. The deadline for these submissions is Oct. 16.

The proposals then will be evaluated by the GSA and CLGE, and a maximum of 10 projects will be chosen to present their pitch during the finals. The selected applicants will refine their poster and prepare their pitch, for which technical support and training will be made available.

The official award of the Geomatics on the Move prize contest will take place virtually, during the European Space Week, taking place Dec. 7-11. During this event, finalists will present their solutions to the evaluation board, and winners will be announced on the official contest site.

With an overall prize of €30 000, a set of 10 prizes will be offered in two categories. The first of these categories targets EU space-based traditional geomatics solutions and the second targets integrated geomatics solutions. he first category is looking for solutions in which the main innovation is based on the use of EGNSS, employing traditional equipment such as surveying or GIS grade GNSS receivers for applications such as cadastral, marine and mining surveying or GIS mapping. The integrated geomatics category targets integrated surveying solutions that use Galileo or EGNOS and leverage cutting-edge tools and technologies such as drones, mobile mapping, laser scanners or augmented/,mixed reality, both within geomatics applications or beyond.