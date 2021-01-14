Golden Software releases updated 3D surface mapping package

Golden Software has improved visualization and other functionality in the new version of its Surfer gridding, contouring and 3D surface mapping package. Surfer users now have a greater number of options for displaying their scientific data in the new version, the company said.

Surfer enables users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools and graphically communicate the results in ways anyone can understand, Golden Software added.

“In the new Surfer release, we worked on making it easier for users to gain insights into their data sets by providing additional visualization tools,” said Kari Dickenson, Surfer product manager. “New display options also enable users to more easily communicate the information extracted from their data.”

The updated Surfer

In its latest version of Surfer, Golden Software has added the peaks and depressions layer type. This layer type automatically identifies and outlines closed high and low areas, or peaks and depressions, in a grid file. In addition, a statistics report is generated for the areas, including information such as length, width, depth, volume and orientation. The feature also allows high and low areas to be colorized, annotated and displayed on their own.

The company also added four new capabilities to 3D Views: color scale bars can be added to explain the elevation, concentration or other data values depicted by colors; VRML file format exporting enables users to export their 3D Surfer model into another 3D software package or to a 3D printer; anti-aliasing makes axes and grid lines inside the 3D model appear smoother and more professional; and improved 3D PDF exporting has reduced the PDF file size and made the file exporting process faster.

In addition, Golden Software added several existing capabilities to the automation function so that users can write scripts to automate certain workflows. Automated features now include base from data layer type, vector base map symbology, new scale bar options, new legend options and new grid data options. Finally, the new Surfer version allows users to identify objects in vector base maps, such as polygons, polylines or points, by automatically renaming them based on any attribute, as well as select multiple polygons and choose to calculate their statistics, areas or volumes either as a single combined polygon or as individual polygons.

Surfer Beta

Golden Software released a Beta version of Surfer simultaneously with the new version to give customers a chance to try out new features while they are still in development. The three features the company plans to release for the spring/summer 2021 release of Surfer include 3D base maps, contour volume/area calculation and more automated features.

The 3D base maps feature allows .DXF, .SHP and other file formats to be imported with their 3D geometry (3D polylines, polygons and polymeshes) and displayed as three-dimensional features in the 3D View.

A new shortcut also will enable users to calculate volumes and areas above, below or between contour lines with just a few clicks of the mouse, the company said. Finally, additional functions that have been added to automation include point sample, grid project, new classed post layer options and label options for the degrees-minutes-seconds label format.

Golden Software, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, develops 2D and 3D scientific modeling packages.