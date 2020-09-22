Global Mapper v22 has 3D eye dome lighting and lidar painting

Blue Marble Geographics has released version 22 of Global Mapper along with an upgrade to the accompanying Lidar Module.

Global Mapper GIS software provides both novice and experienced geospatial professionals with a comprehensive array of spatial data processing tools, with access to a variety of data formats.

Among other features, Version 22 includes

Eye Dome Lighting settings in the 3D viewer to help improve the visual display of vector and lidar data

a new tool for simplifying meshes or TINs

a new Spatial Operations tool for analyzing the relationship between overlapping vector features

a new option to measure the overlap between two or more lidar, raster/image and terrain layers

a new consolidated Digitizer Menu providing convenient access to all drawing and digitizing tools

The Lidar Module, an optional add-on to Global Mapper, provides advanced point cloud processing tools, including Pixels to Points for photogrammetric point cloud creation using overlapping drone-captured images, automatic and manual point cloud classification, feature extraction, hydro-flattening, and more.

Terrain Paint tool. The upgraded Lidar Module includes a new Terrain Paint tool for manipulating elevation values in a freeform way, a new algorithm to improve building classification results, improved building extraction with better 3D shape simplification for generating building footprints, a new option to create a process summary report when using the Pixels to Points process, dramatically faster rendering of lidar path profiles with a large number of points, and more.

“The version 22 release illustrates Global Mapper’s rapidly expanding geospatial footprint,” stated Blue Marble’s President, Patrick Cunningham. “In this one release cycle, we have introduced countless new tools for GIS analysis.Global Mapper is truly an accessible yet powerful GIS platform. As always, we are pleased to be able to bring all of these capabilities together in one GIS platform while keeping the price affordable.”

Blue Marble Application Specialists will hold a webinar Sept. 30 to showcase Global Mapper v22. This presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm (U.S. Eastern Time), and it will allow attendees to see the latest tools and ask questions about the new functionality. Registration is required.