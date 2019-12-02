GIS Surveyor app now includes ED-50 zone

Share this: Twitter

GIS data collection application GIS Surveyor now includes the ED-50 zone, reports maker Polosoft Technologies. ED-50 is a geodetic datum. The ED-50 zone includes a different datum shift for the Universal Transverse Mercator grid. Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium lie in the ED-50 zone.

The ED-50 UTM zone is a coordinate reference system (CRS) for large- and medium-scale for topographic mapping and engineering surveys. Different types of surveys are performed in this area, including hydrographic, land, boundary and tunnel surveys. Surveys performed in these areas are advanced and require high-end features that fulfill the purpose of the survey.

A geodetic coordinate system sets reference points used to locate places on Earth. The approximate definition of sea level is the datum WGS84. All other datums are defined for other areas or at other times. Moving westward across Europe, the longitude lines on ED50 gradually become further west and are around 100 meters west in Spain and Portugal.

The longitude and latitude lines on the two datums remain the same in the Archangel region of north-west Russia. Moving southwards, ED-50’s latitude lines gradually become further south than the WGS 84 lines and are around 100 m south in the Mediterranean Sea.

Only a few survey applications support the ED-50 UTM zone coverage. Surveyors around the world used GIS Surveyor while it was in the beta stage. Now that the application has released its full version, which comes with a subscription with additional advanced features, the Polosoft team is hoping that users will continue to support the application. GIS Surveyor also supports lambert 93 zone (France), where there’s a high scope for large- and medium-scale topographic mapping and engineering surveys.

In the context of geographic data, the ultimate standard of quality is the degree to which a data set is fit for use in a particular land survey application. GIS Surveyor is believed to provide its users with perfect and accurate data.

The application can be downloaded from the Play Store.