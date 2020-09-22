GIS helps telecom industry meet new demands

By Akshita Pacholi

Allied Market Research



With advantages provided by geographic information systems (GIS), the demand for GIS in the telecom industry has increased in recent years. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global telecom market is anticipated to garner $3.27 million by 2023.

GIS has fortified the telecom industry by reducing costs and augmenting capital planning. GIS mapping can improve outage prediction, resource management and infrastructure determination.

GIS also can help the emerging economies for independent energy, efficient infrastructure, and enhanced communication systems. GIS provides imagery, geocoding, modeling, routing and the required data for these applications.

GIS is rising in popularity as it eases access to critical sources of business intelligence.

Impacts in the telecom industry

GIS mapping supports telecom companies with factors such as enhanced customer service with location data and imagery, efficient resource dispatch, and prompt sharing of location data. This enables telecom industries to track locations and have a better understanding of service layout.

GIS mapping lets companies know the geospatial relationships of their facilities, resources and ground features, and provide faster and more effective customer service.

GIS also helps identify faulty circuits. It can help model the solution online and offer best-case scenarios, resulting in improved operations and enhanced customer service.

GIS mapping also helps the sales and service team understand their targets by tracking multiple layers of geospatial data and providing insight into the customer base.

Information on network structure

Almost every telecom company focuses on offering effective, functioning networks, along with network monitoring, testing of network elements, maintenance and customer services. The real-time network structure offered by GIS solutions enhances these monitoring and service activities.

With GIS, networks get instant access to information such as customers’ history and rank, current network structure, signal quality in precise demography, and any need for maintenance or restoration of services. Moreover, GIS makes the services more reliable and fast.

GIS solutions are also beneficial for determining market demand for future estimations. GIS offers a better understanding of the relationship between customers’ topographical presence and companies’ marketing operations. It helps companies identify networking issues and easily reach customers, along with offering information on other issues.

With its precise geography, GIS helps telecom companies meet service demand and develop budgets for promotional activities and marketing campaigns.

Enhancing telecom services

With computers and mobile devices a necessity for most of us, many telecoms want to expand to provide services in rural areas — a major reason for their adoption of GIS.

Another motivator is the surge in demand for augmented reality and virtual reality, part of the increase in the adoption of GIS for mobile and broadband services.

Smart Cities. GIS provides a platform that works with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, networks, databases, fault management system and wireless location. The demand for growth also depends on the rise in demand for satellite images by companies that provide maps and an increase in government spending to develop and build smart cities.

Moreover, the rising use of technology, the internet, and other digital platforms in rural areas has sparked companies to expand their services.

With companies focusing on broad network coverage, greater connectivity and emerging innovations such as 5G, the field of mobile telecommunications technology is anticipating opportunities to expand market growth.

Akshita Pacholi has a master’s degree in English literature and is working as a content writer with Allied Market Research.