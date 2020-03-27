Geospatial Solutions coverage of COVID-19
Geospatial Solutions is offering the latest news and updates concerning the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Check out a message from GPS World here.
News
• Analysis of satellite imagery shows reduced NO2 in China, Italy
• Esri provides mapping software for organizations fighting COVID-19
• Genasys releases COVID-19 interactive map layer service
• Oxford University explores feasibility of coronavirus tracing mobile app
• Esri ArcGIS map tracks global coronavirus cases
• GEO Business 2020 rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns
• IEEE/ION PLANS Conference canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
• AUVSI Xponential show postponed until August
• Munich Satellite Navigation Summit canceled due to coronavirus
• Mobile World Congress 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Features
• Coronavirus: How mapping can stop a pandemic
