Geospatial Solutions coverage of COVID-19

Geospatial Solutions is offering the latest news and updates concerning the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Check out a message from GPS World here.

News

• Analysis of satellite imagery shows reduced NO2 in China, Italy

• Esri provides mapping software for organizations fighting COVID-19

• Genasys releases COVID-19 interactive map layer service

• Oxford University explores feasibility of coronavirus tracing mobile app

• Esri ArcGIS map tracks global coronavirus cases

• GEO Business 2020 rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns

• IEEE/ION PLANS Conference canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

• AUVSI Xponential show postponed until August

• Munich Satellite Navigation Summit canceled due to coronavirus

• Mobile World Congress 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Features

• Coronavirus: How mapping can stop a pandemic

Featured image: RomoloTavani/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images