Geospatial Solutions coverage of COVID-19

March 27, 2020 0 Comments

Geospatial Solutions is offering the latest news and updates concerning the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Check out a message from GPS World here.

News

Analysis of satellite imagery shows reduced NO2 in China, Italy
Esri provides mapping software for organizations fighting COVID-19
Genasys releases COVID-19 interactive map layer service
Oxford University explores feasibility of coronavirus tracing mobile app
Esri ArcGIS map tracks global coronavirus cases

GEO Business 2020 rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns
IEEE/ION PLANS Conference canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
AUVSI Xponential show postponed until August
Munich Satellite Navigation Summit canceled due to coronavirus
Mobile World Congress 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Features

Coronavirus: How mapping can stop a pandemic

