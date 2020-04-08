Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Georgia county provides grocery store app for residents

April 8, 2020  - By 0 Comments
Screenshot: Cobb County

Cobb County, Georgia, is providing its residents with an app that tracks what grocery stores are stocking which essential goods, such as paper products, cleaning items and fresh produce.

The Cobb COVID-19 Grocery Stores and Inventory app gathers input from users, and the data is posted anonymously. Stores can be sorted by distance, senior hours and crowds. Cobb County is a suburb of Atlanta.

The Cobb County Geographic Information System (GIS) department created the app using Esri ArcGIS.

