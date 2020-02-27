GeoComm provides GIS for California’s Next Generation 9-1-1

GIS company GeoComm is partnering with Atos Public Safety LLC on its contract with the State of California to transform the state’s 9-1-1 system.

The upgrade will turn the state’s system to a broadband communication platform. The upgrade will give California — a state with a population of 40 million, more than many countries — the ability to intelligently route, manage and deliver a broad array of real-time information to 9-1-1, including text messages.

The change also allows for an exchange of information within the 9-1-1 centers to reduce response time, enhance situational awareness and increase first responder safety.

GeoComm, in partnership with Atos, will serve as the State of California’s statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS data services provider.

Reliable and up-to-date GIS data is critical in NG9-1-1 to ensure accurate routing of 9-1-1 calls in an Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet). GeoComm’s public-safety GIS solution will power the underlying GIS data quality delivered through the Atos NG9-1-1 IP network and the regional networks as the authoritative NG9-1-1 GIS data for the state.

In August 2019, Atos was awarded a five-year, $198 USD million contract with the State of California to transform the state’s 9-1-1 system to leading-edge broadband communication platforms that advance emergency services for the public, 9-1-1 professionals and first responders.

“Access to a secure, reliable NG9-1-1 IP network will have a tremendous impact on the effectiveness of communications between emergency callers and first responder resources within communities,” said Phil Rotheram, Atos. “Atos Public Safety has been entrusted to migrate some of the world’s most mission-critical environments and we are happy to partner with GeoComm in the State of California for the critical statewide GIS element,”

“GeoComm continues to be recognized throughout the country as the leader in NG9-1-1 GIS solutions and services,” said Erik Loberg, GeoComm vice president of product management. “We are honored to be working with Atos Public Safety LLC and the State of California for this exciting NG9-1-1 transformation project as the state migrates its 9-1-1 network, advancing emergency services for the public, 9-1-1 professionals, and first responders.”