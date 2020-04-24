GeoComm joins Amazon Web Services as tech partner

GeoComm is now a Select Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global program for technology and consulting customers who leverage Amazon Web Services to build solutions and services for customers.

As an APN Select Technology Partner, GeoComm will leverage Amazon Web Services to bring benefits to its customers, including security to protect the infrastructure that runs GeoComm’s cloud-based public safety GIS solutions.

In order to join the APN, GeoComm had to complete and satisfy several technical and business criteria for providing solutions and services in the APN.

According to GeoComm, this partnership will heighten its capabilities to provide easy and secure customer GIS data uploading, as well as an increased speed of GIS data updates within its customers’ dispatch mapping applications.

“Joining the APN to utilize AWS to protect the critical infrastructure of our customers mission critical solutions is a priority for GeoComm,” said Ryan Thomas, vice president of engineering and technology at GeoComm. “The APN designation exemplifies our desire to protect privacy and data security by providing cloud-based public safety GIS solutions with the highest standards.”

Founded in 1995, GeoComm provides public safety GIS software and solutions. Its GIS Data Hub solution is currently listed in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace. A number of other GeoComm solutions are being built to utilize the advanced levels of security, reliability, and scalability AWS provides, GeoComm added.