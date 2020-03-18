GEO Business 2020 rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns

GEO Business 2020 organizer Diversified Communications U.K. has decided to change both the venue and date for the event. The event will now be taking place Sept. 24-25 at ExCeL London.

According to show organizers, GEO Business is the U.K.’s largest geospatial event designed for those involved in the gathering, storing, processing and delivering of geospatial information.

“GEO Business is one of the most important business events for the geospatial industry,” said Carsten Holm, managing director of Diversified Communications U.K. “A lot of companies rely on it to meet new and current customers, so this decision has not been taken lightly. However, the response to the outbreak is unprecedented and I think many would agree that it is not a climate in which we want to hold the show. The success, as well as the safety of our exhibitors and visitors, have always been our priority and this continues to be the case. We have been overwhelmed with support on the decision to move the show to new dates, including from our show partners AGI, CICES, TSA, ICE and RICS.”

Portfolio Director Caroline Hobden also addressed the location change.

“After six successful years at the Business Design Centre, we have taken the decision to move GEO Business to the new venue ExCeL London,” she said. “As the show has continued to grow, we have been looking to move to an alternative venue in 2021. However, the current situation presented an opportunity to make the move ahead of plan this year. Best of all, this new tenancy keeps the show in the heart of London.”

Register for the show here.