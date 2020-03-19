Genasys releases COVID-19 interactive map layer service

Access to global web map service feature free for public and enterprise use

Genasys Inc., a global provider of critical communications solutions, has released an interactive map layer service for daily monitoring of Coronavirus – COVID-19 cases.

The company-created Web Map Service (WMS) displays daily spatial data from Johns Hopkins University. The data from reporting countries, which includes U.S. states and territories, tracks confirmed cases and other information.

“As a global provider of critical communications solutions, Genasys is strongly committed to providing information to help keep people safe during emergencies and crisis situations,” said Richard Danforth, chief executive officer, Genasys. “We are providing free use of our WMS feature to keep people informed and assist businesses with decisions regarding employee safety. Additional Genasys COVID-19 response initiatives are planned.”

Follow this link for more information and access to the interactive Genasys WMS: genasys.com/corona/

The unified Genasys Public Safety Mass Notification Platform provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s end-to-end critical communications solution includes SMS, cell broadcast, email, social media and other mobile device emergency messaging.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement and critical infrastructure protection.