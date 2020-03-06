Free license tier offered for Touch GIS fieldwork app

Users can now install and test Touch GIS, a mobile field data mapping app, for as long as needed with a free license tier. Previously, users were able to install the app and sign up for a 14-day free trial period.

“We realized some users needed more time to evaluate the many features of Touch GIS,” said Joe Wilson, head of product for Touch GIS.

Touch GIS, a mobile app available on iPhones and iPads, can be used for geologic exploration, utility mapping, farming, real estate, search & rescue and other applications.

Touch GIS features point, line and polygon drawing features; an offline workflow; WMS/WMTS support; customizable attribute forms; custom feature class creation; SHP, KML, KMZ, GeoJSON, GPX support; and more.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer this new tier,” Wilson added. “We love working with our users to support their needs in the field. The free tier will allow us to do this better. We also hope this will encourage new users to jump in and really kick the tires. We’re proud of what we’ve built and are excited for more people from a variety of industries to discover the apps capabilities.”

Users who wish to unlock offline map caching and exporting capabilities can purchase an annual or monthly license, the company said. In addition, discounts are available for educational institutions, qualified non-profits and credentialed U.S. federal government employees.