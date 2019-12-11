FMI: Global geospatial solution market to see steady growth

Share this: Twitter

A study by Future Market Insights (FMI) said the global geospatial solution market will witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 15% from 2019 to 2029.

According to the study, this strong growth outlook of the global geospatial solution market has been attributed to the advancements in computing capacity for geospatial solution-based research and applications.

The study highlighted geomedicine as a solution to potentially boost the growth of the geospatial solution market during the following years. Blockchain technology is estimated to witness massive adoption in the foreseeable future, FMI added. This technology can be geospatially enriched when combined with geospatial solution-based technologies such as Geographic Information Systems.

In addition, FMI reported that drones are estimated to witness a considerable adoption rate from 2019 to 2029, especially as new standards and legislations introduced by national governments are likely to motivate drone manufacturers and end users to operate more freely.

The study also determined that GPS is estimated to retain a substantial revenue share in geospatial solution market, and that remote sensing technology will register a significant compound annual growth rate over the projection period, as well.

The demand for geospatial solutions is rising from almost every end-use industry, FMI added, with one of the most noteworthy growth areas in the broad data processing arena being data visualization.

Check out the full report here.