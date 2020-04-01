Esri to provide mapping resources to WHO Member States

Advanced geospatial technology offered to global communities during COVID-19 crisis

Global mapping company Esri will provide a COVID-19 Response Package for World Health Organization (WHO) Ministries of Health and Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) partners.

The package will enable these organizations to have access to Esri’s geospatial platform and tools that can be used for reporting and analysis of cases and deaths, public health and response activities at the national level, in addition to managing testing sites, community activities and impact, and much more at the local level.

“The intent of our partnership with WHO is about providing technology and capacity building to all the national and local Ministries of Health,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “Having integrated geospatial data and analytics is important to a comprehensive and dynamic response to the rapidly changing situation related to COVID-19. This is particularly true in low resource countries.”

This contribution to the global COVID-19 response will support the digital transformation of global health information systems through mapping and analytics technology. Esri’s geospatial software helps organizations understand complex and vast amounts of data by placing it in a geographic context with sophisticated analysis capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“While our company has always supported the efforts of governments and NGO’s when facing crises, the COVID-19 pandemic is different and requires a rapid and global response,” said Dangermond. “Our work with WHO is about helping MoHs around the world in equipping and assisting communities with our technology. We strongly believe these efforts will help combat its spread.”

Ministry of Health or GOARN partners can request their COVID-19 Response Package here.

Software access for students

Esri is also providing free access to its ArcGIS platform and learning resources through its Learn.ArcGIS.com website to support college and university students who no longer have access to campus computer labs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students will receive access to ArcGIS Online and over 20 apps including ArcGIS Pro, along with a library of lessons to continue their learning and complete courses. Access is available globally to students ages 18 and over.