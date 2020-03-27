Esri supports John Hopkins COVID-19 Design Challenge

Esri is supporting the COVID-19 Design Challenge, hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation & Design (CBID). The challenge is taking place March 26-30.

The virtual, student-driven hackathon challenges teams to develop innovative solutions to the problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the event, teams will work on urgent problems and challenges that have been identified and validated by subject matter experts, said CBID. Solutions to these problems have the potential for timely impact in the fight against COVID-19.

In addition, each team will have access to lectures and Q&A sessions with experts on the disease, as well as the design process.

Esri is providing developer licenses and software guidance to participants, the company said. An Esri expert also will serve as a judge for the competition.

Teams presenting the best ideas will be invited to work with CBID to secure resources and contacts to further develop their concepts. Monetary prizes may be awarded based on funding, but the spirit of the competition is to contribute to the global war against COVID-19, CBID added.

Related: John Hopkins University created an Esri ArcGIS map that tracks global coronavirus cases. In addition, Esri is providing free technology, as well as maps, apps, data and other resources, to anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through its COVID-19 GIS Hub site.