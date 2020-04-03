Esri releases resources for businesses during COVID-19

Esri has created and released a suite of resources to help businesses like commercial organizations, government agencies and utilities maintain operational continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Esri, these resources are designed to help organizations understand the current status of their operations and employees, analyze relative community risk to COVID-19 and create business strategies for moving forward.

The four released resources include the Coronavirus Business Continuity solution, impact planning for COVID-19, the Health and Medical Lifeline: COVID-19 Risk Model and county-level COVID-19 case data.

The Coronavirus Business Continuity solution includes configurable apps and surveys to enable organizations to track the status and location of their employees and facilities throughout the supply chain and communicate that information with internal and external stakeholders.

Impact planning for COVID-19 provides a snapshot of every U.S. county, including daily updates on each county’s COVID-19 cases and data on population vulnerability, hospital beds and more.

The Health and Medical Lifeline: COVID-19 Risk Model from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ranks counties by high, medium and low risk for COVID-19 vulnerability and risk.

Finally, county-level COVID-19 case data from Johns Hopkins University provides real-time intelligence into where infections are spreading and might impact operational continuity.

These resources, along with others, can be found at Esri’s COVID-19 GIS Hub site.

