Esri releases latest edition of ArcGIS Desktop handbook

Esri has published a new handbook, Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8.

In the latest edition of this classroom textbook, Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 guides students and professionals through the fundamentals of making maps and analyzing data using the latest Esri ArcGIS Desktop software.

The comprehensive, hands-on tutorial, moves readers from basic GIS concepts to sophisticated GIS analysis. Readers gain practical knowledge about ArcGIS Desktop tools and functionality. Exercises address querying map data, making map layouts, symbolizing and labeling maps, setting map projections, creating and sharing web maps, building and editing geodatabases, and analyzing geospatial data.

Data for completing the exercises and a 180-day free trial of ArcGIS are also available for download.

Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8 is available as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485785, US$99.99) from online retailers worldwide.