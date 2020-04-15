Epson releases 3 SureColor T-Series printers

Epson has released three new SureColor T-Series printers: the SureColor T2170, SureColor T3475 and SureColor T5475. According to the company, these printers are ideal for the architecture, construction, engineering, graphic design and education industries.

The SureColor T2170, designed for personal workspaces and home-based high-tech offices, is a 24-in. desktop printer. It produces accurate A1/D-size prints in 43 seconds, and delivers precise blueprints, line drawings and posters up to 24 inches. The SureColor T2170 features a 4.3-in. color touchscreen and uses UltraChrome XD2 pigment inks to produce durable, instant-dry prints. In addition, the printer is integrated with wireless and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity, which allows users to print from tablets and smartphones.

The 24-in. SureColor T3475 and 36-in. SureColor T5475 printers are designed for small- to mid-sized workgroup settings.

The SureColor T3475 is a wide-format wireless printer that’s ideal for high-production printing of blueprints, line drawings and posters up to 24 inches. It delivers accurate, 1/D-size prints in as fast as 25 seconds, Epson said. It features a 4.3-in. color touchscreen and offers advanced network security and encryption designed to safeguard sensitive information. It uses UltraChrome XD2 pigment inks and includes the company’s PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead.

Finally, the SureColor T5475 is a wide-format wireless printer that’s ideal for high-production printing of blueprints, line drawings and posters up to 36 inches. According to Epson, it delivers accurate, A1/D-size prints in as fast as 22 seconds. The SureColor T5475 boasts a 4.3-in. color touchscreen and offers advanced network security and encryption designed to safeguard sensitive information. This printer also uses UltraChrome XD2 pigment inks and includes the company’s PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead.